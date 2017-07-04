EN
    16:07, 04 July 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 322.44

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day).

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT322.44 per US dollar at the trades volume
    USD60,500 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4431 per ruble at the trades volume
    RUR35,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT322.37 per dollar (KZT+1.93); the total volume of trades - USD138,600 th. (USD-25,200 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made +9.0000 % per annum with no bid available;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

    22 banks participated in the trades.

     

     

