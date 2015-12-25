KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 328.03

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 25 in the US, the UK and Germany (Christmas Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT328.03 per US dollar at the trades volume USD99,100 th.;

- on US dollar with T+2 settlements in tenge and euro no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT 4.6805 per ruble at the trades volume RUR149,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT327.47 per dollar (+1.59); the total volume of trades - USD150,200 th. (-264,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT+10.0000 per US dollar with no ask available.

25 banks participated in the trades.