KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 328.86

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, RUBKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002, RUBKZT_0_001, RUBKZT_0_002, was held today on KASE due to the holidays - May 7 (Defender of the Motherland Day) and May 9 (Victory Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, May 5, Saturday, to Tuesday, May 8. 20 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT328.86 per US dollar at the trades volume USD33,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT328.85 per dollar (KZT-0.14), the total volume of trades - USD54,800 th. (USD-165,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.