KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 329.84

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 28 (Remembrance Day) in the United States. 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT329.84 per US dollar at the trades volume USD43,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3021 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB40,000 th.;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) made up KZT5.2850 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB20,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT329.81 per dollar (KZT+2.39), the total volume of trades - USD73,500 th. (USD-63,100 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3052 per ruble (KZT-0.0184), the total volume of trading was RUB60,000 th. (RUB+16,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.