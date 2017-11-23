KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 330.02

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was not held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 23 in the US (Thanksgiving Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT330.02 per US dollar at the trades volume USD69,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.6537 per ruble at the trades volume RUR57,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT330.00 per dollar (KZT-0.22), the total volume of trades - USD120,800 th. (USD-92,250 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up +9.2500 % APR with no bid available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

22 banks participated in the trades.