KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 330.03

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on May 2 in the Russian Federation (Spring and Labour Day). 27 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT330.03 per US dollar at the trades volume USD63,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT396.20 per euro, the trades volume - EUR600 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_SPT) made up USD1.20 per euro, the trades volume - EUR5,000 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT329.99 per dollar (KZT+2.74), the total volume of trades - USD164.200 th. (USD+130,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.7987 % per annum at the trades volume of USD232,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6688 % per annum at the trades volume of USD463,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.