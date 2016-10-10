KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 332.35

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on October 10, 2016 in the US (Columbus Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT332.35 per US dollar at the trades volume USD30,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3428 per ruble at the trades volume RUR202,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT332.14 per dollar (KZT+0.73); the total volume of trades - USD66,200 th. (USD-47,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.