KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 333.44

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on January 16 in the US (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT333.44 per US dollar at the trades volume USD31,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT354.31 per euro at the trades volume EUR500 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.6004 per ruble at the trades volume RUR70,800 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT333.25 per dollar (KZT+1.19); the total volume of trades – USD58,400 th. (USD-7,950 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up +4.0000 % APR with no bid available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.