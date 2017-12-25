KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 333.48

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOМ, EURKZT_TOМ, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 25 in the US, Great Britain, and Germany (Christmas Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT333.48 per US dollar at the trades volume USD40,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge and euro no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.7189 per ruble at the trades volume RUR13,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT333.32 per dollar (+0.64), the total volume of trades - USD71,000 th. (-164,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up +9.2500 % per annum with no bid available, the KASE's press service reports.

23 banks participated in the trades.