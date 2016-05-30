KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 336.49

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 30 in the US (Memorial Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT336.49 per US dollar at the trades volume USD21,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT366.70 per euro with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0961 per ruble at the trades volume RUR85,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT336.73 per dollar (KZT+1.25); the total volume of trades - USD41,300 th. (USD-35,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +14.0000 % per annum, the ask - +13.0000 % per annum;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.