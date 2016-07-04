KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 337.26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT337.26 per US dollar at the trades volume USD39,600 th.;

- on US dollar with T+2 settlements no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT376.40 per euro at the trades volume EUR1,000 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2917 per ruble at the trades volume RUR63,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT337.39 per dollar (-0.65); the total volume of trades - USD68,600 th. (-28,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +14.2500 % APR with the ask +9.0000 % APR;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

21 banks participated in the trades.