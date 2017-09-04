KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 338.46

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on September 4 (Labor Day) in the US.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.46 per US dollar at the trades volume USD78,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT404.00 per euro at the trades volume EUR50 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.8628 per ruble at the trades volume RUR27,000 th.;

- on the Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.7989 per yuan at the trades volume CNY450 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.22 per dollar (KZT+1.18); the total volume of trades - USD100,200 th. (USD-195,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made - +9.0000 % per annum with no bid available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.