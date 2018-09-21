KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 353.34
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT353.34 per US dollar at the trades volume USD81,150 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT358.79 per dollar with no ask available;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT417.80 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3099 per ruble at the trades volume RUB50,500 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT352.54 per dollar (KZT-6.46), the total volume of trades - USD228,550 th. (USD+76,500 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3099 per ruble (KZT-0.0881), the total volume of trades - RUB50,500 th. (RUB+6,500 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.8175 % per annum at the trades volume of USD116,300 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.1646 % per annum at the trades volume of USD164,700 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close bid made up 8.0000 % APR and ask made up 6.5000 % APR.
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.