KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 353.34

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instrument CNYKZT_TОМ was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) on September 24. 22 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT353.34 per US dollar at the trades volume USD81,150 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT358.79 per dollar with no ask available;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT417.80 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3099 per ruble at the trades volume RUB50,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT352.54 per dollar (KZT-6.46), the total volume of trades - USD228,550 th. (USD+76,500 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3099 per ruble (KZT-0.0881), the total volume of trades - RUB50,500 th. (RUB+6,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.8175 % per annum at the trades volume of USD116,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.1646 % per annum at the trades volume of USD164,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close bid made up 8.0000 % APR and ask made up 6.5000 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.