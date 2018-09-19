KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 361.24

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT361.24 per US dollar at the trades volume USD79,550 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT362.03 per US dollar at the trades volume USD17,300 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3929 per ruble at the trades volume RUB51,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT361.94 per dollar (KZT-7.42), the total volume of trades - USD112,600 th. (USD+41,900 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3988 per ruble (KZT-0.0428), the total volume of trades - RUB81,000 th. (RUB+65,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7223 % per annum at the trades volume of USD196,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9132 % per annum at the trades volume of USD250,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.