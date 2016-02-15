KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 361.35

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on February 15 in the US (George Washington's Birthday).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT361.35 per US dollar at the trades volume USD27,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.6367 per ruble at the trades volume RUR70,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT362.10 per dollar (-6.07); the total volume of trades - USD49,000 th. (-248,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

24 banks participated in the trades.