KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 361.99

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instrument CNYKZT_SPT was held today on KASE due to the holidays in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) from October 1 to October 7. 22 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT361.99 per US dollar at the trades volume USD75,150 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT362.16 per US dollar at the trades volume USD4,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT423.80 per euro, the trades volume - EUR50 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4890 per ruble at the trades volume RUB45,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.5300 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY250 th.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT361.82 per dollar (KZT+2.06), the total volume of trades - USD141,950 th. (USD-28,550 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4894 per ruble (KZT+0.0155), the total volume of trades - RUB47,700 th. (RUB+12,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.4804 % per annum at the trades volume of USD92,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.3529 % per annum at the trades volume of USD218,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.2500 % per annum at the trades volume of USD10,000 th.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.