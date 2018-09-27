KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 361.99
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT361.99 per US dollar at the trades volume USD75,150 th.;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT362.16 per US dollar at the trades volume USD4,000 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT423.80 per euro, the trades volume - EUR50 th.
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4890 per ruble at the trades volume RUB45,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.5300 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY250 th.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT361.82 per dollar (KZT+2.06), the total volume of trades - USD141,950 th. (USD-28,550 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4894 per ruble (KZT+0.0155), the total volume of trades - RUB47,700 th. (RUB+12,700 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.4804 % per annum at the trades volume of USD92,000 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.3529 % per annum at the trades volume of USD218,500 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.2500 % per annum at the trades volume of USD10,000 th.
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.