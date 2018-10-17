EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:26, 17 October 2018 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 362.92

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 19 banks traded in the session.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT362.92 per US dollar at the trades volume USD71,900 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up KZT363.35 per dollar with no bid available;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT420.50 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

    - on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5667 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB20,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT52.3887 per yuan at the trades volume CNY300 th.;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT363.26 per dollar (KZT-3.60), the total volume of trades - USD143,400 th. (USD+47,250 th.).

    Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5656 per ruble (KZT-0.0337), the total volume of trades - RUB45,000 th. (RUB+14,900 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.4369 % per annum at the trades volume of USD43,700 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.7497 % per annum at the trades volume of USD282,500 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR;

    - on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

     

     

     

     

