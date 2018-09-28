KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 363.54

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instrument CNYKZT_TOM and CNYKZT_SPT was held today on KASE due to the holidays in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) from October 1 to October 7. 24 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT363.54 per US dollar at the trades volume USD92,750 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT363.82 per US dollar at the trades volume USD6,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5445 per ruble at the trades volume RUB40,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT363.07 per dollar (KZT+1.25), the total volume of trades - USD171,200 th. (USD+29,250 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.5440 per ruble (KZT+0.0546), the total volume of trades - RUB45,000 th. (RUB-2,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.3789 % per annum at the trades volume of USD153,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.2647 % per annum at the trades volume of USD192,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.