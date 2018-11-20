KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 365.37

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on November 22 in the U.S. (Thanksgiving Day). 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT365.37 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD118,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5677 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB28,100 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT364.95 per dollar (KZT+2.35), the total volume of trades - USD215,600 th. (USD+82,150 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5677 per ruble (KZT+0.0021), the total volume of trades - RUB28,100 th. (RUB-11,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.9368 % per annum at the trades volume of USD240,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.