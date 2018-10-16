KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 366.29
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT366.29 per US dollar at the trades volume USD55,350 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5901 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,100 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT366.86 per dollar (KZT-3.12), the total volume of trades - USD96,150 th. (USD+34,400 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5993 per ruble (KZT-0.0263), the total volume of trades - RUB30,100 th. (RUB-14,900 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.5521 % per annum at the trades volume of USD96,000 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.9813 % per annum at the trades volume of USD307,800 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE press service reports.