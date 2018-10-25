KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 367.50
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT367.50 per US dollar at the trades volume USD77,700 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT419.90 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6018 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,200 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.8500 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY100 th.
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT367.49 per dollar (KZT+1.67), the total volume of trades - USD112,700 th. (USD-39,000 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6018 per ruble (KZT+0.0192), the total volume of trades - RUB15,200 th. (RUB-17,700
th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.7472 % per annum at the trades volume of USD72,200 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.9406 % per annum at the trades volume of USD310,300 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.