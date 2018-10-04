KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 367.55

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, USDKZT_0_002, CNYKZT_TOM and CNYKZT_SPT was held today on KASE due to the holidays in the U.S. on October 8, 2018 (Columbus Day) and in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) from October 1 to October 7. 21 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT367.55 per US dollar at the trades volume USD56,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT421.33 per euro, the trades volume - EUR700 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5618 per ruble at the trades volume RUB45,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT367.20 per dollar (KZT+3.00), the total volume of trades - USD88,600 th. (USD+27,600 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.5630 per ruble (KZT-0.0085), the total volume of trades - RUB55,000 th. (RUB+29,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7259 % per annum at the trades volume of USD302,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE press service reports.