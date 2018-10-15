KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 369.77

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instrument CNYKZT_SPT was held on KASE today due to the holiday on October 17 in the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong). 21 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT369.77 per US dollar at the trades volume USD47,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT428.20 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6256 per ruble at the trades volume RUB45,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT369.98 per dollar (KZT-0.05), the total volume of trades - USD61,750 th. (USD-13,850 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6256 per ruble (KZT+0.0167), the total volume of trades - RUB45,000 th. (RUB-300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.5958 % per annum at the trades volume of USD78,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9610 % per annum at the trades volume of USD267,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.