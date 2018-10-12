KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 370.24

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 19 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT370.24 per US dollar at the trades volume USD53,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT367.50 per dollar with no ask available;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT429.35 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6089 per ruble at the trades volume RUB45,300 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT370.03 per dollar (KZT-1.97), the total volume of trades - USD75,600 th. (USD-32,200 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6089 per ruble (KZT+0.0413), the total volume of trades - RUB45,300 th. (RUB-57,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7145 % per annum at the trades volume of USD76,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9070 % per annum at the trades volume of USD295,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE press service reports