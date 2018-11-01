KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 370.49

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments RUBKZT_SPT and RUBKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on November 5, 2018 in the Russian Federation (The People's Unity Day). 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT370.49 per US dollar at the trades volume USD43,000 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT370.50 per US dollar at the trades volume USD2,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6487 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB11,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT370.44 per dollar (KZT+1.49), the total volume of trades - USD125,700 th. (USD+52,850 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6487 per ruble (KZT+0.0237), the total volume of trades - RUB11,000 th. (RUB+1,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +8.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD35,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.8331 % per annum at the trades volume of USD270,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR, the KASE's press service reports.