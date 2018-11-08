KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 370.93
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT370.93 per US dollar at the trades volume USD48,450 th.;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT371.31 per US dollar at the trades volume USD6,000 th.;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6140 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.08 per dollar (KZT-0.11), the total volume of trades - USD101,450 th. (USD+44,350 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6140 per ruble (KZT-0.0117), the total volume of trades - RUB15,000 th. (RUB-15,400 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.5478 % per annum at the trades volume of USD331,400 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.