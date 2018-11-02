KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 371.15
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT371.15 per US dollar at the trades volume USD50,550 th.;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT370.60 per US dollar at the trades volume USD50 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 (EURKZT_TOD) in tenge made up KZT424.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR50 th.
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6647 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB35,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT53.0000 per yuan; the ask made up KZT54.4000 per yuan.
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.31 per dollar (KZT+0.87), the total volume of trades - USD70,800 th. (USD-54,900 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6647 per ruble (KZT+0.0160), the total volume of trades - RUB38,000 th. (RUB+27,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.9488 % per annum at the trades volume of USD32,800 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.8573 % per annum at the trades volume of USD308,100 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR, the KASE's press service reports.