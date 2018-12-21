KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 371.22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, CNYKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_002 and EURKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays on December 25 in the U.S., Great Britain, Germany and the People‘s Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Christmas Day) and on December 26 in Great Britain, Germany and the People‘s Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Boxing Day). 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT371.22 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD130,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT424.80 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4599 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB96,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT53.7471 per yuan at the trades volume CNY700 th.;

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.35 per dollar (KZT+0.59), the total volume of trades - USD352,300 th. (USD+74,250 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.4599 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB96,000 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.1921 % per annum at the trades volume of USD301,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes на the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.