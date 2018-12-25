KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 371.49

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, CNYKZT_TOM, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on December 25 in the U.S., Great Britain, Germany and the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Christmas Day) and on December 26 in Great Britain, Germany and the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Boxing Day). 24 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT371.49 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD76,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT370.35 per dollar with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4193 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB22,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.08 per dollar (KZT-0.60), the total volume of trades - USD167,950 th. (USD-22,350 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.4234 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB32,000 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.