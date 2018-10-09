EN
    16:18, 09 October 2018 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 372.13

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For Для USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 21 banks took part in the trading.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT372.13 per US dollar at the trades volume USD40,400 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5996 per ruble at the trades volume RUB12,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT53.8000 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY500 th.

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT372.17 per dollar (KZT-0.10), the total volume of trades - USD72,000 th. (USD-8,550 th.).

    Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5962 per ruble (KZT+0.0159), the total volume of trades - RUB17,000 th. (RUB+18,300 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.1113 % per annum at the trades volume of USD355,300 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.2529 % per annum at the trades volume of USD273,600 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR;

    - on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

     

     

    Economy KASE
