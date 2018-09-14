KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 373.86
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT373.86 per US dollar at the trades volume USD33,650 th.;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT373.62 per US dollar at the trades volume USD16,950 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4701 per ruble at the trades volume RUB19,500 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT54.5800 per yuan at the trades volume CNY300 th.;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT373.65 per dollar (KZT-1.66), the total volume of trades - USD69,800 th. (USD-38,050 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4701 per ruble (KZT+0.0153), the total volume of trades - RUB19,500 th.(RUB-7,500 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.2664 % per annum at the trades volume of USD135,200 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.3165 % per annum at the trades volume of USD167,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.