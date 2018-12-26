KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 374.06

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 26 in Great Britain, Germany and the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Boxing Day). 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT374.06 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD100,650 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4240 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB10,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT53.9100 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY900 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT373.56 per dollar (KZT+2.48), the total volume of trades - USD129,850 th. (USD-38,100 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.4222 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB25,000 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.5312 % per annum at the trades volume of USD270,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.8021 % per annum at the trades volume of USD434,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.