KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 374.57

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the Russian Federation. 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT374.57 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD41,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.6900 per yuan at the trades volume of CNY100 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT373.66 per dollar (KZT-4.46), the total volume of trades - USD75,450 th. (USD+56,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.4667 % per annum at the trades volume of USD36,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.2069 % per annum at the trades volume of USD397,800 th.;



- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.