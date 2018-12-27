KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 375.99
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT375.99 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD88,500 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT426.70 per euro at the trades volume of EUR100 th.;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4771 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB21,300 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.7231 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1,050 th.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT375.15 per dollar (KZT+1.59), the total volume of trades - USD155,500 th. (USD+25,650 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.4583 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB46,300 th.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.4286 % per annum at the trades volume of USD232,100 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.