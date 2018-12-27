KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 375.99

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, CNYKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_002 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the move of the day-off from Saturday, December 29, to Monday, December 31, in the Republic of Kazakhstan and in the Russian Federation. 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT375.99 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD88,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT426.70 per euro at the trades volume of EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4771 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB21,300 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.7231 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1,050 th.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT375.15 per dollar (KZT+1.59), the total volume of trades - USD155,500 th. (USD+25,650 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.4583 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB46,300 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.4286 % per annum at the trades volume of USD232,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.