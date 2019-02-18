KASE day session: USDKZT_TОМ = 376.57
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT376.57 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD68,750 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR600 th.
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6872 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB24,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.6100 per yuan at the trades volume - CNY1,600 th.
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.26 per dollar (KZT-1.36), the total volume of trades - USD124,150 th. (USD+15,650 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6872 per ruble (KZT+0.0173), the total volume of trades - RUB24,000 th. (RUB+17,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_1_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_1_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_1_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.