KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 376.79

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT376.79 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD81,950 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT428.00 per euro at the trades volume of EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7547 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB11,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.0606 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1,700 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.73 per dollar (KZT+0.78), the total volume of trades - USD130,850 th. (USD-60,850 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7547 per ruble (KZT+0.0190), the total volume of trades - RUB11,000 th. (RUB-17,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.0474 % per annum at the trades volume of USD60,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.7442 % per annum at the trades volume of USD235,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.5000% APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up 6.5000% APR with no bid available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.