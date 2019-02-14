KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 376.86
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT376.86 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD93,350 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT425.25 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6657 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB10,400 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.5400 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY400 th.
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.37 per dollar (KZT+2.81), the total volume of trades - USD215,650 th. (USD+94,450 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6680 per ruble (KZT-0.0410), the total volume of trades - RUB20,400 th. (RUB-114,600 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.1797 % per annum at the trades volume of USD461,900 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.