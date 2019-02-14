KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 376.86

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on February 18 in the US (George Washington's birthday). 23 banks traded in the session.



Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT376.86 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD93,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT425.25 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6657 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB10,400 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.5400 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY400 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.37 per dollar (KZT+2.81), the total volume of trades - USD215,650 th. (USD+94,450 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6680 per ruble (KZT-0.0410), the total volume of trades - RUB20,400 th. (RUB-114,600 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.1797 % per annum at the trades volume of USD461,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.