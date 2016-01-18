KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 376.88

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held due to the holiday on January 18 in the US (Martin Luther King Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT376.88 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD54,600 th.;

- on US dollar with T+2 settlements no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT411.75 per euro at the trades volume EUR800 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.8006 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR119,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT374.31 per dollar (+13.41); the total volume of trades - USD136,000 th. (+52,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.