KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 376.99

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT376.99 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD73,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.7000 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.7100 per ruble;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.6398 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY800 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.30 per dollar (KZT+0.04), the total volume of trades - USD134,800 th. (USD+10,650 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.0764 % per annum at the trades volume of USD423,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.1191 % per annum at the trades volume of USD355,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.0000% APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 и RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.