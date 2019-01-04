EN
    16:43, 04 January 2019 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 377.56

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).


    For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_TOM, RUBKZT_0_001 and
    RUBKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays in the Russian Federation. 24 banks traded in the session.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT377.56 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD85,200 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.12 per dollar (KZT-3.26), the total volume of trades - USD132,300 th. (USD+56,250 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD27,000 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.1530 % per annum at the trades volume of USD223,800 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.

