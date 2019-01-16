KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 377.90

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT377.90 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD49,800 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6560 per ruble at the trades volume RUB15,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.95 per dollar (KZT+0.10), the total volume of trades - USD74,700 th. (USD-19,150 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6532 per ruble (KZT+0.0155), the total volume of trades - RUB20,500 th. (RUB-58,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.7500 % per annum at the trades volume of USD500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.7355 % per annum at the trades volume of USD400,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.