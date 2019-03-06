KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 377.93

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT377.93 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD70,355 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7440 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB5,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.2050 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY3,200 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.95 per dollar (KZT+0.58), the total volume of trades - USD90,446 th. (USD+17,102 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7470 per ruble (KZT+0.0070), the total volume of trades - RUB10,000 th. (RUB-13,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.7538 % per annum at the trades volume of USD44,400 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.5174 % per annum at the trades volume of USD259,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.