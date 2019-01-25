KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.15
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT378.15 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD80,600 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT427.15 per euro at the trades volume of EUR200 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7356 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB25,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.46 per dollar (KZT-0.27), the total volume of trades - USD136,100 th. (USD-37,350 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7356 per ruble (KZT+0.0111), the total volume of trades - RUB25,000 th. (RUB+5,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7339 % per annum at the trades volume of USD12,700 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.1151 % per annum at the trades volume of USD325,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR and the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.