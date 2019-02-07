KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.38
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT378.38 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD85,050 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT429.30 per euro at the trades volume of EUR600 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.7430 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB5,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.97 per dollar (KZT+1.38), the total volume of trades - USD113,900 th. (USD-27,900th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7430 per ruble (KZT(+0.0004), the total volume of trades - RUB5,000 th. (RUB-58,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.8842 % per annum at the trades volume of USD10,500 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.5848 % per annum at the trades volume of USD353,900 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.