EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:29, 07 February 2019 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.38

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in the instruments CNYKZT_TОМ was held on KASE today due to the holidays from February 4 to February 10 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year, Spring Festival). 22 banks traded in the session.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT378.38 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD85,050 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT429.30 per euro at the trades volume of EUR600 th.;

    - on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.7430 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB5,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.97 per dollar (KZT+1.38), the total volume of trades - USD113,900 th. (USD-27,900th.).

    Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7430 per ruble (KZT(+0.0004), the total volume of trades - RUB5,000 th. (RUB-58,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.8842 % per annum at the trades volume of USD10,500 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.5848 % per annum at the trades volume of USD353,900 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    Tags:
    Economy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!