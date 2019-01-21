KASE day session: USDKZT_TОМ = 378.77

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on January 21 in the US (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). 17 banks traded inthe session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT378.77 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD37,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7058 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB6,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.78 per dollar (KZT+0.12), the total volume of trades - USD53,800 th. (USD-31,050 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7084 per ruble (KZT-0.0081), the total volume of trades - RUB16,000 th. (RUB-15,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 11.5000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.