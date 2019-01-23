KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.79

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT378.79 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD36,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT430.95 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7112 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB12,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT55.7900 per euro with no ask available;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.54 per dollar (KZT+0.40), the total volume of trades - USD111,700 th. (USD-19,650 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7112 per ruble (KZT+0.0074), the total volume of trades - RUB12,000 th. (RUB-8,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.0497 % per annum at the trades volume of USD48,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.9949 % per annum at the trades volume of USD331,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.