KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.06

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.06 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD33,163 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT423.44 per euro, the trades volume - EUR350 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8988 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB10,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.6600 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1,000 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.01 per dollar (KZT+0.14), the total volume of trades - USD90,093 th. (USD-15,427 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8988 per ruble (KZT+0.0180), the total volume of trades - RUB10,500 th. (RUB-27,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market::

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.0923 % per annum at the trades volume of USD65,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.9885 % per annum at the trades volume of USD301,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8,3000 % APR, the ask made up 7.1000 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.