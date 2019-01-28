KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.10
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT379.10 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD30,950 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7606 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB60,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.3000 per yuan at the trades volume of CNY100 th.;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.60 per dollar (KZT+1.14), the total volume of trades - USD69,750 th. (USD-66,350 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7615 per ruble (KZT+0.0259), the total volume of trades - RUB65,000 th. (RUB+40,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.7577 % per annum at the trades volume of USD51,600 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.9543 % per annum at the trades volume of USD424,400 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up +6.0000 % with no bid available;
- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up +6.0000 % with no bid available;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR and the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.