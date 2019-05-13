KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.57

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 24 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.57 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD68,474 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.57 per euro, the trades volume - EUR300 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8094 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB25,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.43 per dollar (KZT-1.10), the total volume of trades - USD124,874 th. (USD+13,562 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8094 per ruble (KZT-0.0259), the total volume of trades - RUB25,000 th. (RUB-10,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.1099 % per annum at the trades volume of USD19,100 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.1271 % per annum at the trades volume of USD303,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W weighted average yield made up +7.1000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD12,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +7.6000 % per annum with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes the bid made up 7.6000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask made up 7.2500 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.