KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.88

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made

up KZT379.88 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD71,300 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at

the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD)

made KZT5.8159 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB3,200 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.6456 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY900 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.84 per dollar (KZT+1.55), the total volume of trades - USD93,800 th. (USD+8,560 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8159 per ruble (KZT+0.0097), the total volume of trades - RUB3,200 th. (RUB-46,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.1128 % per annum at the trades volume of USD36,100 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.0635 % per annum at the trades volume of USD269,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close, at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.9000 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.9000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.